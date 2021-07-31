Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.87. 56,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

