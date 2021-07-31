Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 426,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,839. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

