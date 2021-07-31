International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 269,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,063. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

