International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 36,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,910. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

