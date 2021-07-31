International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 36,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,910. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13.
About International Land Alliance
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.