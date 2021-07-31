Internet Computer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $240.36 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and approximately $240.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002423 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,547,457 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

