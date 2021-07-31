Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.57 ($3.02).

ISP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

