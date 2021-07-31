Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 41.9% in July

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.97. The stock had a trading volume of 905,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $532.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.56.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.
In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
