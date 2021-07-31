Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 41.9% in July

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.97. The stock had a trading volume of 905,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $532.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

