Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IVA opened at $13.44 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

