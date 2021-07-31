Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Up 50.1% in July

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

VTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 167,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

