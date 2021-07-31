Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

