Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $364.57. 36,484,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

