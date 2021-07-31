Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 60,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.57. 36,484,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

