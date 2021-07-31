Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 3.8% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $2,557.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

