IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. IRadimed updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.66. 25,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of 420.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

