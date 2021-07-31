IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. IRadimed updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.66. 25,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of 420.80 and a beta of 1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
