Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $232,677.01 and approximately $78.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Iridium has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 23,296,807 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

