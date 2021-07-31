Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,959 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.33% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 126,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

