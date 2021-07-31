iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,342,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,301. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

