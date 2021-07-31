iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 18,856,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

