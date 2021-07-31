iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

