iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44.

