iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

