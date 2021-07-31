iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482,988 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

