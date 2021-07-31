iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

IBTB opened at $25.43 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42.

