iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

IBTB opened at $25.43 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42.

