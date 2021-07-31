iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBTB stock remained flat at $$25.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

