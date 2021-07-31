iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBTB stock remained flat at $$25.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IBTB stock remained flat at $$25.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.