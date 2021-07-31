iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBMN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $28.15 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04.

