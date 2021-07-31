iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

IBDS opened at $27.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09.

