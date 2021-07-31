iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

