iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Position Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 51.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $25.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.