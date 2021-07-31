iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 2nd Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $136.01. 11,148,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,606,173. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

