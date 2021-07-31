iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 599,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.