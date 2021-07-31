iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 3,813,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

