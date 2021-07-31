iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.68. 548,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,508,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.