iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. 2,757,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

