iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $280.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,340. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $284.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

