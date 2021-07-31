iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

