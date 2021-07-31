iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $156.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

