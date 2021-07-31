iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 525,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,178,746. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

