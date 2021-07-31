iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.40. 2,730,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

