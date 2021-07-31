iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 93,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,342,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.