iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. 3,894,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,050. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

