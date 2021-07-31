iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $216.85 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

