Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $439,622.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

