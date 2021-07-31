Island Coin (ISLE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $37,899.61 and $4,779.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Island Coin has traded 87.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00104288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00132154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.90 or 0.99982409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00820941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,341,323,162,461 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin . Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin

