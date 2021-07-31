Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,302,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 3,426,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.
About Italgas
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.