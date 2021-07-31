Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,302,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 3,426,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

