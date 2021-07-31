Italo (XTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $30,204.13 and approximately $16.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00135224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00225641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00814441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

