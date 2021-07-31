Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Critical Contrast

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.68 $3.67 billion $0.40 14.43 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 6.93 $59.54 million $1.45 41.51

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 11.81% 15.87% 1.20% Live Oak Bancshares 33.72% 28.81% 2.06%

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 1 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

