JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 341,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $83.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

