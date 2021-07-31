Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 908,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,846. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

