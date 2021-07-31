Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0532 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $856,752.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

