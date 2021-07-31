JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of JELD-WEN worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.48 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.